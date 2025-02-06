Fascism is the idea there is a singular solution and anyone who disagrees imposes a threat to life.

I like cults. Cults are where we find each other and explore. I trust cults more than government. I trust myself the most. This is a tale of two cults. If you are anti-virus you may want to read my article backwards so you can read me gut the pro-vaccine side first. I have loved both cities because they were efficient modes of travel. I don’t want them to change. Others will need them the same way I do.

I want to explore with the ones who are still reading. The more we look at ourselves through the mirror of opposition the more we discover the weakness we would otherwise fail to behold.

Pro-Vaccine

This started long before Covid. We are talking way back in the year 2017. I was minding my own business on Twitter when I saw my first argument over vaccines. I didn’t even know you could argue about it. A few tweets later, I was in my first fist fight. His name was Dr Ryan Marino and he was bullying an old lady over her lack of credentials. He told her she read too much and I gawked over how a doctor could be so blatantly religious without any shame. I had to research whether he was even a real doctor. He was and still remains. The CDC has recently donned him as spokesperson and mentions his tweets. They seemed to haver formed a posse.

How a pediatrician could spend this much time on Twitter escaped me. Back then I believed in a Deep State. Deep state is a form of denial where we pretend government is only infected in one area. We insist every soldier, every commander, every cop and every veteran is dedicated to finding it. My immune system needed to believe so i could embrace society. It helped me across the stoic swamp. Today, I see the whole terrain. Or so i tell myself. Deep state is the entire thing. Mankind needs to compartmentalize evil to process it.

Adjuvants are proprietary. This hidden clause is found under a bureaucratic definition of adjuvant versus ingredient. Vaccines are corporate property. Adjuvants have no legal requirement to disclose their recipe. Only the ingredients. This means a corporation owns something inside you. Ryan didn’t believe me. He called me a liar and I was holding the proof. The weird thing was I didn’t understand then what I was holding. It was Ryan’s reaction to what I was holding that made my eyes clean.

Ryan said “Adjuvants are made from aluminum salts found in the environment” I explained “Aluminum salt cannot be found in the environment due to aluminum’s characteristics. It must be extracted through a recipe.” Both pulpits are strong.

Neither side embraces their ignorance.

Both throw rocks at passing cars.

Both employ de-comprehension as a form of argument.

Both are obliged to praise their own team even when it’s wrong.

Both employ inside language.

Both employ gatekeeping.

Both employ caloric obfuscation.

Both refuse to hold a position in the original forum.

Both agree only one of them must be entirely correct.

Both disappear in smoke under direct communication.

Anti-Virus

The year is 2024. I published the article: The Body’s Fortune Cookies. I spent the next few days posting it in comments where I thought it would interest people. One of these places was an article by Christine Massey FOIs. FOIs stands for “Freedom of Information,” Christine replied to my post and told me I was out of my league. It seemed I read too much. Christine directly told me these three things: First, she would not read my article. Second, she did not agree with my article. Third, she said she did not need to read something to disagree. When I asked how this was possible Christine Massey FOIs pinned this comment so all four-thousand of her readers calling a leper in their community:

This is called “gatekeeping.”

Christine refers to “the heroic Baileys.” Dr Sam Bailey has been scrutinizing the theory of virus and I always assumed she was my ally in this foxhole. I have never spoken to Dr Bailey on any platform. I am a subscriber and have shared her work but I doubt she remembers. I wanted and always hoped Dr Bailey would find my article naturally and maybe even correct me if I was wrong. Christine felt she was helping a congregation by poisoning the well.

Even though Dr Sam Bailey blocked me, this is not gatekeeping.

Dr Sam Bailey blocking me is not gatekeeping. Only Christine was doing that. I don’t have enough communication with Dr Bailey to tell you why she blocked me. but I don’t fault her for using the block feature. I have written extensively on how the retina needs melanin to build placebo. I see Dr Bailey’s placebo at work here, too. Her life and reputation depend on it. When reality is too expensive to drink, all humans suffer from this wonderful feature. It keeps us from going into shock.

All of us are practicing electric immunity. We run prana’s lotion into the skin of our bellies and call it “moisturizer.” There is no such thing as “baby powder” or “soap.” These are churches we made to baptize our electric body. We use belief as a mode of protection and we see others hold these poses. Some are practicing too tightly and they squirm when you doubt them with too much force. These people are here to teach you about yourself and your own positions.

The Loiterer will believe any church simply to tap into the group electricity.

The Celebrity is a shallow believer doing it for the props from the community.

The Gatekeeper is the un-believer doing it for the perks of authority.

The Crusader is in it for the swordplay and fame of war.

The Vandal feigns loyalty for the opportunity to destroy what others have built.

The Charlatan wants to feel helpful (powerful) more than they want to be accurate.

The Monk only believes inside the monastery. He is too afraid to venture into the world.

The Practitioner studies every form of posture and incorporates what works

All of these positions are constructive forms of immunity. Each of us recognize them on the dance floor. Every motor needs a boost before it can start. Our immunity works the same. If you want to know the truth about virus you need to decide what kind of immunity you want to employ.

Fascism is the idea there is a singular solution and anyone who disagrees imposes a threat to life. I have heard the CDC and the anti-virus/vaccine crowd use this moniker with intentional exaggeration. This deteriorates both sides and helps people escape the cult. I still like cults. We practice our electricity in a group to see what we can do.

Do you want your confidence to come from the State? If so, listen to the CDC and find power in their posture. Do you want your immunity to come from a Doctor? Listen to their authority and find power in their posture. Do you want to find your immunity from charlatans? Listen to their desire and find power in the posture. You’ll figure this out on your own regardless of how long it takes.

Immunity is a constructive act from a place in the brain where we make fantasy. This is the epicenter of your field and you better make sure it can handle the scrutiny it will get out on the street. Andy Kaufman would not respond to the question “Isn’t cellular absorption proof of gain of function.” Dr Sam Bailey would not respond either. Christine responded by saying she refused to read the question. Tom Cowan says he is retired and doesn’t publish his email address on his website. All of these people are selling private consults in the dark. I get why they have to. It’s a new church and even if they are right it would still be this hard. This is why anti-virusers play dirty pool. It’s the same reason the CDC has to. Both sides are fighting for a church that needs to destroy the other side before it can rise.

This is not a quest for understanding or mastering the body’s immunity. It is a gross crusade for righteousness on a social front. I have never seen so much lazy debate in a realm you would expect to be a bastion for heretical scrutiny.

We are surrounded by charlatans but most people cannot afford the electricity to believe it. It’s too dangerous to see so many vampires in the hall. Do what I did. Stop calling them vampires. They are seekers who believe they can forge the truth by the power of your confidence. Even they see the power inside of you.

I have a lot more screenshots regarding the Baileys, Kaufman, Christine, etc but I decided to leave them out because I’m not trying to destroy anyone. I feel sorry for them because they are stuck on a pedestal lacking the courage to find me. Just like them, do what you need to help your electricity.