There are six million Jews in Israel. The Holocaust is real but the waiting took its toll. Each of them is a trauma zombie occupying a promised land no one will know. But they won. They did it. Congratulations. Bibi will cut the ribbon today at noon.

Winning is a splinter in the paw. The victor never walks the same. He carries the gait of what it took to be a victor. Anyone still occupying that territory, indigenous or Jew, will have 80 years of epigenetic violence to export. Those people will only feel alive in a terror zone. I don’t think it’s fair to call them human. PTSD revokes the ability to be human.

If people stopped believing in holocausts you’d need Epstein. If people stopped believing in nukes you’d need a space war. If people didn’t believe in global warming you’d need terrorism. If people don’t believe in xenophobia you’d need influenza. If people don’t buy the Apollo Landing you’d need to go to Mars.

A clean government dies in the sun. Corporations would rape its innocence to plant their roots. Government is a ruthless Sequoia because the truth is too delicate to rule. When I call out the liars I misunderstand how nature works. I am violating my time in Gaia’s network. All of my love for law is gone. All of the crusades for justice are hollow. The world is mythology. I’m okay with it but I wish someone would have told me sooner.

There is good news. The thirty-eight states who have passed laws preventing me from criticizing Israeli policy have lost their drum. Jews have their homeland. They won their war and defeated their enemy at all costs. They can finally shut up about it and let people like me talk.