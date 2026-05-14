Welcome to my annual soapbox on virus and placebo.

Every year, I step up to this podium, fully unsolicited, to clear the air, ground our perspectives, and realign truth’s coordinates. I give this address annually because the landscape of health has become a minefield. On every side of the debate, people fail their own position by insisting there is only one kind of human being. This is why I give this talk.

The antivirus debate is a healthy one. So too is the debate over vaccines. Every form of medicine that touches the immune system is now under scrutiny, and rightly so. When we strip away the rigid, fundamentalist rhetoric, both sides of the debate are inherently correct within their own contexts. The glaring divergence we see is not because one side is entirely ignorant and the other entirely righteous. It is because an enlightened, highly conscious immune system does not respond to reality the same way an unconscious, flaccid immune system does. They are operating on entirely different frequencies.

There are two species of human currently walking this earth. The first is the unconscious, or pre-individuated self. The industry calls this species Homo sapiens sapiens. Traditional medicine is built exclusively for them. The other species is the individuated Homo sapiens sapiens. Their taxonomy extends beyond traditional biology, and this final classification is the Self.

We cannot put “Dave” on a taxonomy chart. Only Dave would understand it. Instead, we conform to the lowest common denominator: sapiens. Standard medicine functions the same way.

This individuated species uses its immune system in a more self-guided way to actively shape its terrain. Modern medicine is not tailored to this species. Not yet. One wonders whether it will even be necessary once individuation is rampant.

The existence of this second human explains the entire medical battlefield. Traditional medicine is a universal care system built strictly for that first species: the unconscious population possessing the weakest immune systems imaginable. Because they are dealing with a non-responsive terrain, they rely on blunt-force mechanics. Aluminum adjuvants are injected into tissue like shrapnel to create localized, physical trauma. This debris acts as a biological false flag, forcing a bureaucratic immune system to wake up and rush to the site of damage. This crude mechanism can produce a valid immune response in a beast of burden.

But you are not merely sapiens anymore. You are something more individuated. You possess a sentient immune system. You would never want foreign material embedded in your body without believing in the process behind it. The idea of abdicating your placebo to a seven-minute appointment with an insurance practitioner can become as dangerous as any unconscious exchange. But the system was never built for you.

In an understandable rush to flee that system, the alternative community has overcorrected. Their position is anchored in the legitimate observation that mainstream virology has not cleanly demonstrated viral gain-of-function. It is also shaped by the lived reality that healthy people can stand in close proximity to sickness without becoming ill.

But when contagion itself becomes myth, valid skepticism hardens into isolationism. The denial goes so far that people begin rejecting contagion, DNA, and even energetic resonance simply to maintain that nothing external can penetrate the body. What was once a useful truth about terrain has been amputated into an unsustainable narrative.

Every gutter in this debate is occupied by people who fail to see the overarching law of pleomorphism.

Pleomorphism is the understanding that cells and microorganisms are not fixed, static entities. They dynamically change their form, function, and behavior in response to environmental conditions. Pleomorphism is a form of cellular memory, where cells retain information about previous states and adapt accordingly. This simple form of memory provides a profound mechanism for healing and evolution.

In an unconscious terrain, this internal record creates automated trauma loops in which the body repeats suffering until it finds a less painful adaptation. In a sentient terrain, this same mechanism becomes a tool for intentionally shaping the pleomorphic self toward healing and coherence.

Notice how both medical systems rely on dogma to activate pleomorphic change. The cosmology of the patient is often one of the primary forces shaping biological response.

Mainstream medicine relies on fear, germ warfare, and physical intervention to shock an unconscious terrain into adaptation. The body becomes a beast that must be managed, and fear becomes an effective activator of placebo. Dogma is a dense psychological signal the body responds to. Our cells morph according to the meaning we assign to reality.

If you believe your thoughts—or the thoughts of others—can cause disease, then you already believe in contagion. A virus is genetic information: a fortune cookie that only carries weight if the receiver believes it. It is no different than a spell or an incantation. Words vibrate with meaning, and meaning is understood by anyone listening deeply enough. Most of you are excellent listeners. It is exactly why the mainstream world attacks you. You actually listen.

But you cannot claim that mind alters matter while simultaneously arguing that biology is completely static. You cannot insist the placebo effect is real while maintaining an absolute no-transmission worldview. Placebo is not an illusion. It is the clearest proof of pleomorphism: thought leaving a physical footprint in tissue.

A virus is simply one of those footprints.

When the alternative crowd argues that viruses are not real because they lack synthetic laboratory isolation, they are often arguing over vocabulary. If the word “virus” creates resistance, replace it with “exosome.” The underlying mechanism remains the same: information being packaged, transmitted, received, and interpreted by the terrain.

People claim there is no undeniable isolated picture of a virus and no absolute proof of laboratory gain-of-function research. Yet nature demonstrates the principles of transmission constantly through cellular absorption.

Endocytosis in action—the visual proof of cellular absorption, where the terrain packages and receives genetic information.

To maintain that transmission is impossible requires believing cells possess no meaningful method of communication with their environment. This is absurd in a symbiotic world. Biology is an open, fluid, highly communicative system. A sentient immune system exchanges information with its environment constantly, absorbing signals while broadcasting its own.

The Language of Transmission

I recently read an argument attempting to dismiss STDs using the same logic that denies contagion entirely. But to deny that intimacy creates biological change is to deny that intimacy is an exchange at all.

Sex is the ultimate biological conversation. It is a literal vulnerability where two distinct ecologies merge and communicate directly with one another.

When you share a body with someone, you do not merely share a moment. You share terrain, chemistry, toxicity, memory, stress, rhythm, and biological history.

If a whispered word can alter your blood chemistry, then biological exchange can alter tissue as well. To claim the body is completely sealed off from another human being reduces intimacy into something emotionally sterile and biologically meaningless.

Ideas spread. Beliefs colonize. Matter conforms to sufficiently powerful signals. If consciousness can alter tissue, it can certainly survive a kiss. The virus, the exosome, the spoken word, and the physical infection are all manifestations of the same underlying principle operating at different densities of reality.

Contagion is resonance. Resonance is propagation.

Do not dismiss the power of dogma. Recognize it for what it is: a powerful environmental signal emanating from the tower of your spine and broadcasting to every cell in your body. The unindividuated human obeys this signal without realizing they are listening.

Your task as an individuated being is to discover the tower’s control room and begin playing your own music.