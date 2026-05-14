James True

James True

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
1h

pharmakon is the word i'll give for this year! Who knows what will it be next year, but I love that you take an annual moment to settled back the alignement.

That's SyZyGy of the archon in the sky my friend, syzygos for us humans walking the earth.

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JL's avatar
JL
18m

This article is so good. Thank you for sharing.

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