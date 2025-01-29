I scroll past these posts everyday. I believe hopelessness is important so I don’t usually reply directly. People want to languish in public on lawn chairs by the pool. “Woe is me” is nowhere near as fun as “woe is we.”
Gaia intelligence teaches deceit because camouflage is an effective means of survival in the jungle. It only feels like “we’re screwed” because you think society is real and expect it to perform as you believe. The truth is we live in the jungle with corporate panthers who hunt in the light of day. There is no home-base where you are safe. No law or fence with give you this guarantee. This is how it feels to be alive and all fear about your health and well-being are proof that, deep down, you are thoroughly enjoying the game.
Manifesting your reality is your truth.
In 2022 I wrote to the 7 heads of state, in the UK corporation (Every country is corporate body, a dead entity) via the affidavit process, used their manual (the bible) give them 40 days and 40 nights to respond of which it is impossible for them to rebut, sent a second letter, again giving them 40 days and nights, clarifying that i am a man ( claimed my trust through the 1666 Cestui que vie act ) to stand above all corporate entities which they have tacitly agreed to.
This is what they have done to our mams and dads pretty much worldwide via the Birth Certificate control system. Have used the affidavits to warn off the CEOs and make them personally liable for harm against i a man. They do work as the CEO of Social Services resigned after 3 days of serving one and disappeared to avoid my law suit.
It was a warning shot as they tried to interfere with my 10 year son. I was part creator of him, therefore he is my property in the eyes of their legal realm too.
We all need to stand firm as men and women as this inverts the pyramid of power back to our spiritual realm.
Truth cannot be manipulated in any way or form and these entities know it.
My eldest daughter will bear my first grandson/daughter in a few months and she will not register the birth or participate in their system, as she knows it is handing her new sprit over to the Vatican tacitly.
He or she will be truly a sovereign spirit outside of this dead system just like i.
They play the game of chess with us all but i watch it from above to stand in my own power of do no harm and create the reality i will.
So comforting this vision.
I chose this life and keep choosing for it.
From this perspective life is fun and filled with unexpected adventures.