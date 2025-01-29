Some wu-wei on woe is me

I scroll past these posts everyday. I believe hopelessness is important so I don’t usually reply directly. People want to languish in public on lawn chairs by the pool. “Woe is me” is nowhere near as fun as “woe is we.”

Gaia intelligence teaches deceit because camouflage is an effective means of survival in the jungle. It only feels like “we’re screwed” because you think society is real and expect it to perform as you believe. The truth is we live in the jungle with corporate panthers who hunt in the light of day. There is no home-base where you are safe. No law or fence with give you this guarantee. This is how it feels to be alive and all fear about your health and well-being are proof that, deep down, you are thoroughly enjoying the game.