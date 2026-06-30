James True

James True

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
4h

Aha! I now understand why you ignored my question about distribution. I have thought about this many times, trying to find a 'protest song' outlet. As many hours as I have into writing and video producing, it would be cool if I could make a few bucks.

Good stuff, James.

My latest at Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlVUWVLp0aN1

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
3h

Awwww ending on my favorite hit!

Thanks for the insight on how you build in your workshop, and the sad reality of how spotify and all production systema works.

I would have cut in half the apple and publish 3 per month.

You know when my rituals arr hehe🤫🥂

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