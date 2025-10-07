James True

995 - The War Over Consciousness

Does Apathy hide in Conspiracy?
Oct 07, 2025
Transcript

Does Apathy hide in Conspiracy? Reflections on yesterday’s show and some feedback on auto-hoaxing, foxholes, and how to dance on Turtle Island. Are people stopping the drums of change under the auspice of “everything is fake bra?” This is a level 6 show and may not be suitable for all audiences.

