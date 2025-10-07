Does Apathy hide in Conspiracy? Reflections on yesterday’s show and some feedback on auto-hoaxing, foxholes, and how to dance on Turtle Island. Are people stopping the drums of change under the auspice of “everything is fake bra?” This is a level 6 show and may not be suitable for all audiences.
995 - The War Over Consciousness
Does Apathy hide in Conspiracy?
Oct 07, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
