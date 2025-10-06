James True

994 - The Trinity of Fascism

The Power of Trump Compels You
James True
Oct 06, 2025
Transcript

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is the Vince McMahon of the Pentagon but all hope is not lost. The movement of Jesus from the altar of humility to the altar of power shows a forward momentum into god-consciousness. It would be quite correct to expect the behavior to become worse as the self is awakened in mass. Brace yourself. The light is white-hot not and boils of nationalism, fascism, and the crucifix as a weapon of power.

