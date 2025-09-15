James True

James True



2

990 - The Firewall of Reality

The Eulogy of Charlie Kirk
James True
Sep 15, 2025
Lies allow multiple realities to share the same network. It’s the biggest clue we are immersed in an intelligent organism. Your cosmology is the local operating system. It imports/exports information through a firewall we call reality.

