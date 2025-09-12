Is universal empathy possible or is this a lie we tell ourselves to feel less when it matters most? How the government harvests empathy and people will always take the bait.
989 - Weaponizing Empathy
Blind empathy is a dangerous herd.
Sep 12, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes