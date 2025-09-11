Imagine being Trump. It’s 9/11. You’re pretending to mourn building 7. Fourteen months ago you squeezed ketchup in your ear and now you’re sending love as you watch all the violence you created. This is what it takes to be president.



Speech is not free. Words have meaning and you will be shot for what you say if those words move someone hard enough. What’s wrong with that kind of reality? This is the white sun.

We need to pick one:

1) Cheap words with no consequences

2) Expensive words with weight and consequence



America gave words diplomatic immunity and now no one is accountable for them because words don’t kill people, bullets do. People do and Charlie killed a few begging for more Israel. Charlie’s words gave his life for his Country and insisted gun violence was the only way to have what he wanted. There words came true and he can die a hero. People will thank him for his service. How is this a loss exactly?



How is this not a man who believed his words so much he got to prove them to you? Everyone in politics wants it both ways. All the free speech, none of the accountability.

What if we took everyone’s words seriously for like 19 days. What would change in this world?

At some point we have to look up at the pyramid and all that blood pouring down and finally say we’ve had enough. I struggle to comprehend how either one of the parties would ever want to do that until the stadium was emptied. Charlie wanted more Washington, not less. Washington pundits aren’t innocent victims nor are they “good people.” They continue to prop up and champion the very system that creates them. Don’t you think it’s possible Trump’s assassination attempt at Butler was fake? Can’t you see how sick and demented the death of Charlie Kirk will be because Trump was faking it. You have to understand what it takes to want more Washington. What kind of person you have to be to want more pyramid everyday all the while never having to serve or die for the pundits of yesterday. How are these people good? At what point do you say you’ve had enough exactly? This isn’t a tragedy. It’s literally what happens when you worship the pyramid and insist one of the parties is probably right.

