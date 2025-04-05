Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

949 - The Transquakerferian Agenda

James True
Apr 05, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

In this electrifying and unfiltered monologue, James True dives headfirst into the swirling waters of identity, mythology, fertility, and the collapse of objectivity. What begins with a story about boundaries and blocking someone on social media spirals into a deep, provocative exploration of the Transquakerian Agenda—a term James uses to weave together ancient fertility cults, Quaker assimilation into Turtle Island, and the modern discourse on gender and cosmology.

See Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/oRH_OTwE0i4

Discussion about this video

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
948 - Psychic Voltage
  James True
The Truth About Gaslighting & Influence
  James True
945 - Fine Young Cannibals
  James True
944 - Chief White Bear
  James True
943 - JFK and the Grassy Hole
  James True
941 - Birds of Ancient Greece
  James True
939 - Fast Times at Parkland High
  James True