If the Aztec people were so violent, why were they called the Flower Wars? A look at cannibalism and the ladder of consciousness. See Livestream with comments: https://youtube.com/live/_BxaTTdPtHg
945 - Fine Young Cannibals
The Rise of Consciousness
Mar 25, 2025
James True Live
