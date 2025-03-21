Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

944 - Chief White Bear

Every Turtle is a Longhouse
James True
Mar 21, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Was Chief White Bear and Thomas Clingman the same person?

See YouTube for live commments https://youtube.com/live/ZnjkUdnE5U0

Discussion about this video

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
943 - JFK and the Grassy Hole
  James True
941 - Birds of Ancient Greece
  James True
939 - Fast Times at Parkland High
  James True
935 - Emperor's New Clothes
  James True
934 - The Wand of Hathor
  James True
The Black Sun Truth of Anthony Fauci
  James True
932 - Secrets in Acoustic Levitation
  James True