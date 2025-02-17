Playback speed
928 - The First Church of Thunder

The church where everyone is Jesus
James True
Feb 17, 2025
Happy Precedence Day. There were thirty-five unique deities in the Old Testament that forked into a single god. We call this incorporation YHWH. The God of Thunder invented shelter and shelter invented calories. Church is the preservation of calories. Baal was the fear of thunder. Moloch was the fear of parenthood. Jesus was the fear of unconsciousness. In my church, everyone is Jesus.

