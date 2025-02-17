Happy Precedence Day. There were thirty-five unique deities in the Old Testament that forked into a single god. We call this incorporation YHWH. The God of Thunder invented shelter and shelter invented calories. Church is the preservation of calories. Baal was the fear of thunder. Moloch was the fear of parenthood. Jesus was the fear of unconsciousness. In my church, everyone is Jesus.
928 - The First Church of Thunder
The church where everyone is Jesus
Feb 17, 2025
