Consider the Mormon plates as copper, not gold. They came from the depth of a mound made by the Moon-Eyed people. They were decorated with the eagle. It's eyes were bolts of lightning from the center of Orion. The Aztec came from Mississippi in a time where the basin was underwater. They called it Aztlan.
927 - The Aztec Joseph Smith
The Copper Plates of Aztlan
Feb 14, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Share this post