927 - The Aztec Joseph Smith

The Copper Plates of Aztlan
James True
Feb 14, 2025
Transcript

Consider the Mormon plates as copper, not gold. They came from the depth of a mound made by the Moon-Eyed people. They were decorated with the eagle. It's eyes were bolts of lightning from the center of Orion. The Aztec came from Mississippi in a time where the basin was underwater. They called it Aztlan.

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
James True
