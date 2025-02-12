Propaganda is a scalar wave. Until we understand it's multi-dimensional nature we are stuck in a boolean world collapsed under the brute force of a majority. James Clark Maxwell discovered scalar waves but no one can see them. This is the principle of non-perturbation. Silent music. Black light. How does a town fooled by fraud clean fraud? They hire a fraudster general. Is this constructive? Probably. Is it messy? Definitely. Is it moral, accurate, or just? No, definitely not. lol. The world has never worked like that.
924 - For Scalar Waves of Grain
The Quantum Wave of Majority
Feb 12, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
