924 - For Scalar Waves of Grain

The Quantum Wave of Majority
James True
Feb 12, 2025
Propaganda is a scalar wave. Until we understand it's multi-dimensional nature we are stuck in a boolean world collapsed under the brute force of a majority. James Clark Maxwell discovered scalar waves but no one can see them. This is the principle of non-perturbation. Silent music. Black light. How does a town fooled by fraud clean fraud? They hire a fraudster general. Is this constructive? Probably. Is it messy? Definitely. Is it moral, accurate, or just? No, definitely not. lol. The world has never worked like that.

