You may have heard that George Washington's name under the government of Turtle Island was "Conotocaurius." But what if i told you it was also "Tadahoe," or snakes in hair? Could George Washington be the evil chief called "Atotarho?" I have some new insight into the original story of the Iroquois Confederacy and the United States of America.
923 - The Trauma Confederacy
Turtle Island, George Washington, Conotocaurius, and Tadahoe
Feb 11, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
