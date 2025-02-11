Playback speed


923 - The Trauma Confederacy

Turtle Island, George Washington, Conotocaurius, and Tadahoe
James True
Feb 11, 2025
4
2
Transcript

You may have heard that George Washington's name under the government of Turtle Island was "Conotocaurius." But what if i told you it was also "Tadahoe," or snakes in hair? Could George Washington be the evil chief called "Atotarho?" I have some new insight into the original story of the Iroquois Confederacy and the United States of America.

