Leonardo da Vinci said "The sensus communis, judgement and soul are located in the third ventricle of the brain." The mind is a liquid processor of cranial spinal fluid refreshing itself with every beat. The body needs to replenish CSF every day so why would we say this is simply about brain buoyancy?

These 8 postures are employed in every placebo's church. They are not rational fields they are spiritual ones:

1.) The Loiterer will belief any church simply to tap into the group electricity.

2.) The Celebrity is a shallow believer doing it for the props from the community.

3.) The Gatekeeper is the un-believer doing it for the perks of authority.

4.) The Crusader is in it for the swordplay and fame of war.

5.) The Vandal feigns loyalty for the opportunity to destroy what others have built.

6.) The Charlatan wants to feel helpful (powerful) more than they want to be accurate.

7.) The Monk believes inside the monastery and is too afraid to venture into the world.

8.) The Practitioner studies every form of posture and incorporates what works