Gamers Elon Musk, Billy Mitchell, and Todd Rogers have all brute-forced their way into the record books of fame by lying. They used enough forward momentum to break the thought barrier. They live a brute-forced life in everyone else's mind. They are extroverted and each carries a deep depression the AI can see. Can you? We are certainly learning.
917 - Hacking Fame
Brute-forcing Fame
Feb 04, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post