Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

917 - Hacking Fame

Brute-forcing Fame
James True
Feb 04, 2025
Share
Transcript

Gamers Elon Musk, Billy Mitchell, and Todd Rogers have all brute-forced their way into the record books of fame by lying. They used enough forward momentum to break the thought barrier. They live a brute-forced life in everyone else's mind. They are extroverted and each carries a deep depression the AI can see. Can you? We are certainly learning.

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
916 - Oh, Magada
  James True
Never waste a good crisis
  James True
915 - The Svengali Effect
  James True
913 - The Cleavage of Golden Arches
  James True
912 - JFK's Chinese Robot Oracle
  James True
911 - Euclidian Frogs from the Singularity
  James True
910 - Building Mount Olympus
  James True