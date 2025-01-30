Behind the delicate curtains of science fiction and science fact is a place we call chaos magic. This stage is a bubble of tension between an audience and a play. Beliefs from the chairs are cast onto a silver screen. Reality is the magic of projected autonomous fantasy.
913 - The Cleavage of Golden Arches
Sefirot on a Tensor
Jan 30, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Share this post