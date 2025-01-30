Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

913 - The Cleavage of Golden Arches

Sefirot on a Tensor
James True
Jan 30, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Behind the delicate curtains of science fiction and science fact is a place we call chaos magic. This stage is a bubble of tension between an audience and a play. Beliefs from the chairs are cast onto a silver screen. Reality is the magic of projected autonomous fantasy.

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
Trump to Pave Israel
  James True
917 - Hacking Fame
  James True
916 - Oh, Magada
  James True
Never waste a good crisis
  James True
915 - The Svengali Effect
  James True
912 - JFK's Chinese Robot Oracle
  James True
911 - Euclidian Frogs from the Singularity
  James True