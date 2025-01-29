The Deep Seek hype and the quest for the Oracle is forming before our very eyes. The market dip and Trump's alliance with Musk and Altman prove countries are churches of gullibility. The JFK disclosure crowd would rather believe in time travel over the idea government was lying to them.
912 - JFK's Chinese Robot Oracle
Deep Seek Accountability
Jan 29, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
