912 - JFK's Chinese Robot Oracle

Deep Seek Accountability
James True
Jan 29, 2025
The Deep Seek hype and the quest for the Oracle is forming before our very eyes. The market dip and Trump's alliance with Musk and Altman prove countries are churches of gullibility. The JFK disclosure crowd would rather believe in time travel over the idea government was lying to them.

