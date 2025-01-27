Euclidian frogs emerge from a pool of latency. Every concept is converted into a vector. You measure your limbic impressions of the world on a normalized scale of intensity. This is the point of floating and everything you are is a coordinate of reaction. What magic is this? How can God use this as a cake thermometer?
911 - Euclidian Frogs from the Singularity
The Tensor Cupcake
Jan 27, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
