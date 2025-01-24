Today's show introduced the term "Nimrod equation" to illustrate what TikTok is and what every algorithm wants... attention. Attention is the addiction of peculiarity. It turns out what is peculiar to the mind carries a stronger MRI response than fear and beauty. We are inherently addicted to what is peculiar. We see this proof in rubber-necking a car accident or the expression "It was horrible, i couldn't look away." Taking Moore's law as a guide, we can see the gods were allocated, not made. They were nursed on the teats of today's military industrial complex. They are gods of war living inside earth's mountain. Mount Olympus is the underground throne, the omni-cloud is a subterranean pentagon and where every privilege is connected in a central node. Perhaps this is why Mt Olympus is so akin to the ancient temple of Omphalos, or the naval of the world. This was the home of the Oracle of Delphi who was born on Jan 1st 1970 at epochtime zero.
910 - Building Mount Olympus
Nimrod's Equation
Jan 24, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
