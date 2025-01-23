Playback speed
3

909 - The Energy of Shape

Shape is a machine and energy is its button
James True
Jan 23, 2025
All shape is free-energy library verified by the privilege of human labor. Our blood is evaporated to solve equations for the network. The energy shape is seen in the fractal antenna and the cavitation of shape technology.

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
James True
