It takes video games to lift the veil. Squandering billions of tax dollars to repopulate Mars didn't do it. The musk of confidence has no bounds. The lies that win will always be too big to fail. Is Musk failing or is it the population missing a bigger opportunity.
906 - Elon's Musk
The Great Work one lie at a time
Jan 17, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
