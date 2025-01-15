The quirky truth about compassion and raytracing. We may only know our bounding box from a collisions with another. The light math on this is 100% accurate and I spent four days scratching things until i finally learned the lesson.
905 - Compassion Tracing
Raytracing emotional weather
Jan 15, 2025
James True Live
James True Live

Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
