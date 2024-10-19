876 - Calling Jesus a Predator

This week I tested Ammon Hillman’s idea that Jesus was a predator (leistes in greek). I cover ten interesting ways of reading Mark and Matthew through the cypher of Priapus. From this perspective it would be more accurate to call Jesus a masochist if you had to label him. Christianity was an abstinence cult enriched by the wisdom of syphilis. The Last Supper could be a Dionysian forgiveness ceremony. Jesus could have gone as far as castrating, circumcising himself in a ritual before riding into the Mount of Olives as we explore the ancient Egyptian sex magic at work during the cataclysm of Mount Vesuvius.
Profile of the masochist
