Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

876 - Calling Jesus a Predator

Profile of the masochist
James True
Oct 19, 2024
Share
Transcript

This week I tested Ammon Hillman’s idea that Jesus was a predator (leistes in greek). I cover ten interesting ways of reading Mark and Matthew through the cypher of Priapus. From this perspective it would be more accurate to call Jesus a masochist if you had to label him. Christianity was an abstinence cult enriched by the wisdom of syphilis. The Last Supper could be a Dionysian forgiveness ceremony. Jesus could have gone as far as castrating, circumcising himself in a ritual before riding into the Mount of Olives as we explore the ancient Egyptian sex magic at work during the cataclysm of Mount Vesuvius.

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
875 - The Power of Forgiveness
  James True
874 - The Scepter of Thebes
  James True
872 - The First Scapegoat
  James True
871 - The Wheel of India
  James True
870 - The Tao of Communism
  James True
869 - The Power of Incompetence
  James True
868 - Who Controls the Weather?
  James True