Luxor is the city of Thebes and the valley of the new-born King. Society went from worshipping the cow to slaughtering it. Ancient homeopathic magic explained, "To be like god you must eat god." And so, man's journey through animal sacrifice became a tabernacle of self-worth.
874 - The Scepter of Thebes
The Valley of the New-born King
Oct 16, 2024
