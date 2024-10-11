Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

871 - The Wheel of India

Genghis Khan and the fountain of wu wei
James True
Oct 11, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Genghis Khan wanted immortality and summoned a four-hundred-year-old Taoist monk to help him find it. Here's what Master Changchun said.

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
870 - The Tao of Communism
  James True
869 - The Power of Incompetence
  James True
868 - Who Controls the Weather?
  James True
865 - Jesus in Egypt
  James True
864 - The Vatican is full of Sex Toys
  James True
863 - The Tower of Mary Magdalene
  James True
The Christ of Delphi
  James True