China doesn't need a mandated religion. Their Ten Commandments to science were adopted in 2012 by a modern day profit. Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism are branches of psychology serving the singular church of communism.
870 - The Tao of Communism
jamestrue.substack.com
870 - The Tao of Communism
The Religion of China is Communism
Oct 11, 2024
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
870 - The Tao of Communism