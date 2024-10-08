Playback speed
868 - Who Controls the Weather?

A Wedding from Hail
James True
Oct 08, 2024
YOU control the weather. You never mention this. What’s it like in your mind right now? What about the chemtrails smeared on the wall? People who believe "THEY" control the weather are practicing. Soon, enough practitioners will realize we control the weather through rendered hallucination. Until then, we need THEM to show us how it's done.

