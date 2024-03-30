Good Friday is the perfect time to explore the Last Supper and the ritual of cannibalism in Rome. If the sacrificial lamb is eaten,
Share this post
802 – The Last Supper802 – The Last Supper
jamestrue.substack.com
802 – The Last Supper802 – The Last Supper
Mar 30, 2024
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
802 – The Last Supper802 – The Last Supper