The Clergy of Placebo

These 8 postures are employed in every placebo's church:
The Loiterer will belief any church simply to tap into the group electricity.
The Celebrity is a shallow believer doing it for the props from the community.
The Gatekeeper is the un-believer doing it for the perks of authority.
The Crusader is in it for the swordplay and fame of war.
The Vandal feigns loyalty for the opportunity to destroy what others have built.
The Charlatan wants to feel helpful (powerful) more than they want to be accurate.
The Monk only believes inside the monastery. He is too afraid to venture into the world.
The Practitioner studies every form of posture and incorporates what works
