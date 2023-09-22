James True
James True Live
428 – The Nazi Triplets Experiment428 – The Nazi Triplets Experiment
0:00
-1:18:23

428 – The Nazi Triplets Experiment428 – The Nazi Triplets Experiment

James True
Sep 22, 2023
Share

How a holocaust surviver teamed up with the daughter of Sigmund Freud and convinced Bellevue Hospital to conduct Nazi experiments on triplets leading to

0 Comments
James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
850 - Noah's Ark - Intro to Viral Genetics
  James True
844 - The End of the World
  James True
848 - The Tower of Babel II
  James True
847 - The Tower of Babel
  James True
AS845 - The Reef
  James True
AS842 - Orcastral movements in the Dark
  James True
842 - The Sound of Mossad
  James True
Reptilian Spider Lords and Fair Voting
  James True