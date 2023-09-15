Consciousness is a biological collection of limbic inputs working in tandem under a singular Zeus. Every organism requires a mythology to keep itself together.
Share this post
427 – How Life Works427 – How Life Works
jamestrue.substack.com
427 – How Life Works427 – How Life Works
Sep 15, 2023
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
427 – How Life Works427 – How Life Works