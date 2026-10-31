1113 – Contempt of Hat

A man stands in a Boulder courtroom, polite and cooperative, wearing a beanie he says gives him strength. The judge admits he doesn’t understand, calls it manipulation and holds him in contempt, while sitting in a black robe of his own.

Tomorrow we’re putting the hat on trial, and the court too.

🎩 The original Contempt of Hat: London, 1670. A courtroom forced two Quakers to wear their hats, then fined them for it, and the jury that refused to convict ended up changing the law.

⚖️ Who decides what you believe? From flag salutes to armbands, yarmulkes, hijabs and natural hair, every one of them was once somebody else’s idea of “correct.”

🗣️ The “correct English” trap: how the way you speak can decide whether a court even hears you.

🚗 Hillsboro: masked federal agents slash a family’s tires on camera. The man in the hat answered on the spot. Will they ever answer at all?

🔥 Plus: the Eagle’s Nest fire. Hitler’s mountaintop house in the Bavarian Alps is burning. Its history goes back long before the Nazis. We cover what Hitler built there, what started the fire, and why the locals have mixed feelings about the place.

Your beliefs are your wardrobe. Wear them.