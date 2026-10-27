The most famous monster footage ever shot has been “unmasked.” A lost 1966 reel turned up in a safe. The man who says he wore the suit is talking, and so is Roger Patterson’s son. After 59 years, the 1967 Bluff Creek film is supposed to be solved.
So why does solving it feel like going blind?
🔥 Bigfoot unmasked: 1966 rehearsal reel, the suit, the son
🛸 Wonders in the Sky: the phenomenon’s changing costume
☀️ White Sun review: why myth needs more torque now
🤼 Kayfabe: hype, rockets and war as pro wrestling
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1112 – The Blindness of Proof
Bigfoot Unmasked
The most famous monster footage ever shot has been “unmasked.” A lost 1966 reel turned up in a safe. The man who says he wore the suit is talking, and so is Roger Patterson’s son. After 59 years, the 1967 Bluff Creek film is supposed to be solved.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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