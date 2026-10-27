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1112 – The Blindness of Proof

Bigfoot Unmasked
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James True

The most famous monster footage ever shot has been “unmasked.” A lost 1966 reel turned up in a safe. The man who says he wore the suit is talking, and so is Roger Patterson’s son. After 59 years, the 1967 Bluff Creek film is supposed to be solved.

So why does solving it feel like going blind?

🔥 Bigfoot unmasked: 1966 rehearsal reel, the suit, the son
🛸 Wonders in the Sky: the phenomenon’s changing costume
☀️ White Sun review: why myth needs more torque now
🤼 Kayfabe: hype, rockets and war as pro wrestling

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