How the billion-dollar fitness empire makes a press secretary.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
1110 - A City Upon a Hill
Former Press Secretary Katie Zacharia
How the billion-dollar fitness empire makes a press secretary.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes