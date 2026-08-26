Culture declares insanity a form of innocence. Why do we live in a world where you have to be conscious of what you are doing before it counts? Plus: Dolly Parton. RF Measles Jr. and NIH-philia.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
1098 - Lindsay Clancy - The Liability of Conscience
Dolly Parton. RF Measles Jr. and NIH-philia
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes