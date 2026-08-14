James True

James True

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1096 - Why America Keeps Losing Wars

The Ancient War Machine of Amuraka
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James True

Did you know the U.S. Military invades foreign soil every 1.7 years and it loses nearly every time. Violence is our soil's chief export. The Department of Defense is the nation's largest employer. Winning wars would prove an economic disaster to an economy like ours where peace is a threat to national security.

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