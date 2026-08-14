Did you know the U.S. Military invades foreign soil every 1.7 years and it loses nearly every time. Violence is our soil's chief export. The Department of Defense is the nation's largest employer. Winning wars would prove an economic disaster to an economy like ours where peace is a threat to national security.
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1096 - Why America Keeps Losing Wars
The Ancient War Machine of Amuraka
Did you know the U.S. Military invades foreign soil every 1.7 years and it loses nearly every time. Violence is our soil's chief export. The Department of Defense is the nation's largest employer. Winning wars would prove an economic disaster to an economy like ours where peace is a threat to national security.
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James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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