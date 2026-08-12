A recently unearthed model of the Holy of Holies reveals the application of THC in the Holy of Holies. This presents some interesting theories about early mind. Was the tabernacle in the wilderness a giant mobile hookah?
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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