James True

James True

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1095 - Solomon's Doobie

Was the Holy of Holies one big Hookah?
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James True

A recently unearthed model of the Holy of Holies reveals the application of THC in the Holy of Holies. This presents some interesting theories about early mind. Was the tabernacle in the wilderness a giant mobile hookah?

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