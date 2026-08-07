In this Post Show Dojo session, we dive deeper into the themes of morality, the primitive mind, and the emergence of what I call the “egregor organism.” We explore how our associations—whether with churches, ideologies, or social groups—act like tentacles that both feed us and bind us.
We discuss:
The transition from hyper-independence to finding the “cla…
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1094.2 - The Egregore is an Organism - Egregorganism
Friday Dojo Moderated by Kameron
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In this Post Show Dojo session, we dive deeper into the themes of morality, the primitive mind, and the emergence of what I call the “egregor organism.” We explore how our associations—whether with churches, ideologies, or social groups—act like tentacles that both feed us and bind us.
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James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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