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1094.2 - The Egregore is an Organism - Egregorganism

Friday Dojo Moderated by Kameron
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James True
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In this Post Show Dojo session, we dive deeper into the themes of morality, the primitive mind, and the emergence of what I call the “egregor organism.” We explore how our associations—whether with churches, ideologies, or social groups—act like tentacles that both feed us and bind us.

We discuss:

The transition from hyper-independence to finding the “cla…

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