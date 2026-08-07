James True

James True

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1094 - The Murderous Birth of Morality

The Alpha-Male is Bullshit
James True's avatar
James True

The self-domestication of man can be blamed on language. It also gave us morality. Looking at the work of anthropologist Richard Wrangham we see a 300,000 year long pruning of our species by a majoritarian coalition who conspired against the alpha-males and the cheaters of every group. Over 12,000 generations of eugenics have slowly create the semi-cooperative society we have in place and all of it came from conspiratorial murder by majority rule.

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