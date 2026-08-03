James True

James True

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1093 - Sacrifice and The Primitive Mind

Civilization is an organism made of human fodder...
James True's avatar
James True

Why were slaves buried with their King? This question has always intrigued me. A man becomes a dangerous animal under threat of death, but we have all of this history of it happening willingly. Perhaps the early mind lacked the autonomy and power to resist the obedience of civilization. Perhaps the psyche was a primitive beast, unable to consider an autonomous future or afford self-preservation.

Let's have a closer look at the Death Pits of Ur, the retainer sacrifices of Abydos, the Roman rites of Terminus, and the 13,000 victims of the Shang Dynasty. All of them teach that civilization is an organism made of human fodder with a xenophobic caste system that views outsiders as subhuman raw materials and the self holds no value.

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