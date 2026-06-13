1076 - Not Far Now

How much farther can man go in his development before we would call him done? Are we close? What do we call the people who insist man must never change and go back to the ways of the old as if he was perfect then? All of this is cellular memory competing for a chance to define who you are.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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