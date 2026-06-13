James True

James True

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1076 - Not Far Now

Was Jesus a Trauma Addict?
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 13, 2026

How much farther can man go in his development before we would call him done? Are we close? What do we call the people who insist man must never change and go back to the ways of the old as if he was perfect then? All of this is cellular memory competing for a chance to define who you are.

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