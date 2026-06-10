1075 - The Psychic Twins of Orion

More on our romp over why the Aztec mind carried such a penetrating fear of Venus. This time we go further back into the past and examine the eye of Orion.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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