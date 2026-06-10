James True

James True

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1075 - The Psychic Twins of Orion

The Divine Twins and the Bicameral Mind
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 10, 2026

More on our romp over why the Aztec mind carried such a penetrating fear of Venus. This time we go further back into the past and examine the eye of Orion.

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