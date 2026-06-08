James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

1074 - Eight Days Of Darkness

Why Mesoamerica Feared the light of Venus
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 08, 2026

A fascinating romp over why the Aztec mind carried such a penetrating fear of Venus.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture