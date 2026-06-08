A fascinating romp over why the Aztec mind carried such a penetrating fear of Venus.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
1074 - Eight Days Of Darkness
Why Mesoamerica Feared the light of Venus
Jun 08, 2026
A fascinating romp over why the Aztec mind carried such a penetrating fear of Venus.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes