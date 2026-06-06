1073 - Reptilian Overlords from Zeta Triune

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21073 - Reptilian Overlords from Zeta TriuneThe Triune Brain and the Three YousJames TrueJun 06, 20262ShareTranscriptContinue our review of how the body thinks, feels, and renders reality. The new album Various Dream States is out on CD and Digital Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksJames True LiveJames True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJames TrueRecent Episodes 1072 - All Sentience is SentimentalJun 4 • James True1071 - When Mollusks Dream of PainJun 1 • James True1069 - The Future of LoveMay 22 • James TrueMedicine and The Second HumanMay 15 • James True1067 - Postcards from the TesseractMay 11 • James TrueThe Aztec New Fire Portal of 2026!Apr 17 • James True1061 - The White Hats of HaitiApr 13 • James True