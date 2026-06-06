James True

James True

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1073 - Reptilian Overlords from Zeta Triune

The Triune Brain and the Three Yous
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 06, 2026

Continue our review of how the body thinks, feels, and renders reality.

The new album Various Dream States is out on CD and Digital

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