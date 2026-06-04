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1072 - All Sentience is Sentimental
How the body thinks, feels, and renders reality.
Jun 04, 2026
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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