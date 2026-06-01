James True

James True

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1071 - When Mollusks Dream of Pain

The Delicate Love of Pain and Consciousness
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 01, 2026

Today’s show is a love story between pain and you and what you both did to find each other and develop a communion. You revere pain so much you store it on your back in a library of the hindbrain. Every recognition and recollection is converted into the pleasure and profit of the sensory haptics of 5 trillion cattle prods wired to your genitals.

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