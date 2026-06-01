1071 - When Mollusks Dream of Pain

Today’s show is a love story between pain and you and what you both did to find each other and develop a communion. You revere pain so much you store it on your back in a library of the hindbrain. Every recognition and recollection is converted into the pleasure and profit of the sensory haptics of 5 trillion cattle prods wired to your genitals.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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